Delhi Police nabs 12 in nationwide cyber fraud racket defrauding victims of Rs 2.6 crore

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested 12 members of a well-organised cybercrime network allegedly involved in digital arrest frauds, fake investment rackets and online romance scams, which defrauded victims of over Rs 2.6 crore, an official said on Friday.

The arrests came following a week-long coordinated operation, spanning Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, he said.

In one case in south Delhi, an elderly victim was defrauded of Rs 42.49 lakh after fraudsters, posing as police officials, falsely accused him of money laundering and coerced him into transferring funds.

Three men were arrested from Pali, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, while Rs 7.08 lakh was recovered and refunded through court orders.

In Agra, Uttar Pradesh, two persons were arrested for allegedly defrauding a victim of Rs 40.27 lakh through an online romance and investment scam.

The accused, police said, used social media to lure the victim with promises of marriage and high investment returns.

One of them, Devender Kumar, had opened multiple bank accounts to hide the source of ill-gotten money by doing a series of transactions.

His associate Shivam alias Ashu was found involved in several criminal cases.