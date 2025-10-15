October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Here’s how to stay safe from scams

When in doubt, call for help

As scams get more sophisticated, it’s difficult to know who to trust or if a person is actually real, or an impersonator. If you aren’t sure if a job recruiter is real or if your bank is actually asking your for information, find organizations that can help you, recommended Velasquez.

Organizations like the Identity Theft Protection Center and the AARP Fraud Watch Network offer free services for customers who need help identifying scams or knowing what to do if you’ve been a victim of a scam.

Share what you know with loved ones

If you’ve taken all the necessary steps to protect yourself, you might want to help those around you. Whether you’re helping your grandparents to block unknown callers on their phones or sharing tips with your neighbors, talking with others about how to protect themselves from scams can be very effective.

Report the scam

If you or a family member is a victim of a scam, it’s good practice to report it.