Identity theft is not a joke! Here's how to stop it

"Identity theft is not a joke, Jim! Millions of families suffer every year!" - Dwight Schrute's dramatic outburst in The Office, which is completely in character for the Battlestar Galactica fan, was meant to be funny, but with the ever-evolving digital landscape, it is beginning to sound a little too real.

With cases going up every year, the line feels more like a prediction than a punchline.

In fact, India topped the global list in 2022 for identity theft cases, with an estimated 27.2 million adults falling prey to it, according to Statista.

The United States came second with 13.5 million cases, and Japan came next with around three million.

But what exactly is identity theft that Mr Schrute warned us about? And why has it become so common?

In simple terms, it's when someone steals your personal information and uses it to pretend to be you, more often than not to commit fraud.

It could be your passwords, digital signature, or any other unique identification detail. Once they have this data, criminals can impersonate victims to carry out anything from financial scams to more serious crimes.

Cybercriminals usually rely on methods like phishing, malware, or social engineering to get this information. But it doesn't always take advanced hacking. Sometimes, it is as simple as overhearing a private conversation.