Let the phishers fish, but don't take the bait! A guide to phishing scams

In today’s digital world, we use the internet for everything—from sending a meme to a friend to sending an important work email. But not everything on the internet is safe.

Cybercriminals are always fishing for your money and personal information, and one of their favourite tricks is called phishing. They bait you with fake emails, messages, or links, hoping you will take the bait.

Phishing is a type of cyberattack where scammers trick people into giving money, sharing personal information or downloading harmful software.

There are many ways in which phishing can happen such as through emails, text messages, phone calls, or fake websites that look real.

This cybercrime targets people, and cybercriminals use emotional manipulation, fake stories, and pressure to make you act without thinking.

Usually, a phisher pretends to be someone you know or are familiar with - a colleague, your boss, a government official, or a well-known company. They may ask you to pay a fake invoice, click a link, open an attachment, or share passwords.

And most of the time, people do it because the message looks real and more often than not, people take the bait. They follow the instructions, and that’s when the scam works.

The “invoice” could send money straight to the scammer. An attachment could install harmful software on your device. A link could take you to a fake website that steals your bank account or credit card details.