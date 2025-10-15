Trust, tricks and threats: How predators stalk kids on the 'digital playground'

It’s late night after school, and the latest update for a popular video game has just dropped. An elated child logs in to try it out but is confused by all the new features. No matter what they do, they can’t seem to get the game right and there appears a person to save the child from the issue.

A complete stranger who offers help.

“Don’t worry,” the stranger says. “It’s a bit confusing, but I can show you what to do.”

The child is excited. Finally, someone is helping them play the game well. Grateful, they follow the stranger’s instructions and start playing properly.

The stranger says he knows more tricks in the game and would help the child get better even more and asks if they can be friends in the game. Slowly, they play together every day, the conversation moves from games to social media, the topic changes from the game to a bit more personal.

The child begins to trust this new friend completely. They start sharing pictures and doing things the stranger asks, thinking it’s all part of the fun.

The wolf in sheep's clothing reveals itself - a predator stalking its prey, slowly and steadily until they are ready to strike.

The digital playground is no longer safe.