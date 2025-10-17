Rahul Gandhi visits Zubeen Garg’s family, calls for transparent probe

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited music icon Zubeen Garg’s residence as well as “samadhi” in Guwahati on Friday and called for a transparent probe into his mysterious death while swimming at a sea in Singapore on September 19.

“I spoke to his family and they said only one thing, we have lost our Zubeen and all we want is that the truth should be clear,” Gandhi told the media.

Stating that it is a tragedy that the whole state is facing, he said it is the duty of the government to quickly and transparently investigate and tell the singer’s family members exactly what happened.

“At 17, when I was doing a mountaineering course in Sikkim, I would see Mt Kanchenjunga every day. It is honest, transparent, unshakable, and beautiful. Today, while I was coming, Gaurav (Assam Congress chief and MP Gaurav Gogoi) told me that Zubeen Ji said he was Kanchenjunga…He was indeed Kanchenjunga because he had the qualities of Kanchenjunga,” he said.

Meanwhile, a local court remanded Garg’s bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amrit Prava Mahanta to judicial custody on Friday at the end of their 14-day police custody. They will be reproduced in the court after 14 days.

The two were arrested on October 3, after days of intense grilling by the Criminal Investigation Department-Special Investigation Team (CID-SIT).

Altogether, seven people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. The others arrested are 4th North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, DSP cousin Sandipan Garg, personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya. They are also in judicial custody.

Apart from the probe being conducted by the CID-SIT, the state government also constituted a one-man inquiry commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, to investigate the case.