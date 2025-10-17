SC voices concern over rising instances of digital arrest in country, seeks Centre's response

It added that such a grave criminal act cannot be treated as an ordinary or solitary offence of cheating or cyber crime.

"We are also inclined to take judicial notice of the fact that the instance case is not the sole instance. It has been largely reported many times in the media that such crimes have taken place in different parts of the country. We are, therefore, of the view that action and coordinated efforts between the central and state police are required to unearth the full extent of the criminal enterprise involving forging judicial documents, extortion/robbery of innocent people most importantly the senior citizens," the bench said.

It sought assistance of the Attorney General and directed the Haryana government and Ambala cyber crime department to file a status report on the probe done so far in the case of senior citizen couple.

The matter was brought to the court's notice by the complainant woman who alleged that scamsters produced a forged court order with stamp and seal for arrest and surveillance of the couple between September 3 and 16 to defraud over Rs 1 crore through multiple bank transactions.

The woman said the court orders were shown through multiple audio and video calls by people impersonating as CBI and ED officers to arrest them.

The top court was informed that two FIRs were lodged with the cyber crime department at Ambala under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitya (BNS).