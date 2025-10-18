Army’s Northern Command carries out multi-domain, multi-agency warfare exercise

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s most committed Northern Command carried out a simulation of intense multi-domain, multi-agency exercises using futuristic conflict scenarios.

According to a statement by the Army, the exercise challenged commanders, staff and troops with futuristic threats in cyber, space, electromagnetic and cognitive domains.

The four-day exercise (13-16 October) named as Vidyut Vidhhwans concluded under the aegis of Headquarters (HQ) Northern Command, with new lessons, improved reflexes and setting of new benchmarks in India’s preparedness for next-generation conflicts.

Among the tri-services, while there is a substantial deployment of the Army and Air Force, the Indian Navy also has its complements at select locations.

The Army added further that “Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), sister services, central government agencies and private sector players participated jointly, underscoring the importance of an integrated and whole of a nation approach to continuously evolving security landscape.

Participation by indigenous defence industry players set a new benchmark, achieving Jointness, Atmanirbarta (self-reliance) and Innovation.”

In addition to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the CAPFs include the Border Guarding Forces: Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF), Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), mandated as the lead Internal Security Force. Troops of the Northeast-based Assam Rifles have also been deployed in the Jammu division for the CI/CT Task.