Bihar polls: Congress claims seat-sharing issue among INDIA bloc partners resolved

PATNA: Amid buzz over a possible ‘friendly fight’ on at least nine seats, Congress on Saturday claimed that seat-sharing arrangements among Opposition INDIA bloc partners have already been finalised and only the official announcement was pending for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections scheduled to be held next month.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “Everything has been finalised, only the official announcement is pending, which will be made at an appropriate time.” He also asserted that the Opposition alliance was ready to present a united front to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the assembly polls.

Khera’s claim came at a time when there is a strong possibility of a ‘friendly fight’ within the INDIA bloc partners in nine seats. Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram also claimed that party symbols were distributed among candidates after proper discussions on each seat, and a consensus was reached among leaders of allies.

The INDIA bloc in Bihar comprises Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPI-ML (Liberation), CPI, CPI(M) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). Bihar Congress chief said that leaders at the meeting with Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had submitted the list of seats each party wanted to contest. Even the names of the candidates were shared with Tejashwi, who is the coordinator of the INDIA bloc partners for the Bihar assembly election. “The party allotted symbols after proper discussion with each ally,” he added.