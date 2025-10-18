Bihar polls: Congress claims seat-sharing issue among INDIA bloc partners resolved

PATNA: Amid buzz over a possible ‘friendly fight’ on at least nine seats, Congress on Saturday claimed that seat-sharing arrangements among Opposition INDIA bloc partners have already been finalised and only the official announcement was pending for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections scheduled to be held next month.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “Everything has been finalised, only the official announcement is pending, which will be made at an appropriate time.” He also asserted that the Opposition alliance was ready to present a united front to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the assembly polls.
Khera’s claim came at a time when there is a strong possibility of a ‘friendly fight’ within the INDIA bloc partners in nine seats. Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram also claimed that party symbols were distributed among candidates after proper discussions on each seat, and a consensus was reached among leaders of allies.
The INDIA bloc in Bihar comprises Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPI-ML (Liberation), CPI, CPI(M) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). Bihar Congress chief said that leaders at the meeting with Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had submitted the list of seats each party wanted to contest. Even the names of the candidates were shared with Tejashwi, who is the coordinator of the INDIA bloc partners for the Bihar assembly election. “The party allotted symbols after proper discussion with each ally,” he added.
While Congress named its 48 candidates in the first list released, RJD named 46 candidates and allotted party symbols. Similarly, CPI-ML named its 20 candidates, nominating all 12 sitting MLAs. VIP’s six candidates filed their nominations and have staked claims on nine other seats. CPI and CPI(M) candidates have also filed nominations.
The confusion over seat allocation led to the fielding of candidates from the INDIA bloc alliance partners in at least nine seats, including Lalganj, Rajapkar, Bachhwara, Gaura Bauram, Rosera, Biharsharif, Kahalgaon, Tarapur, and Alamnagar. For example, Congress candidate Pratima Das and Mohit Paswan of CPI-ML are pitted against each other in the Rajapakar assembly seat in Vaishali district. In the Lalganj seat, RJD’s Shivani Shukla is pitted against Aditya Kumar Raja of Congress. In the Biharsharif seat, Congress’ Umer Khan will take on Satish Yadav of CPI-ML (Liberation).
Similarly, in the Kahalgaon seat, Congress’ Parveen Kumar Kushwaha is pitted against RJD’s Rajnish Yadav. A similar situation has arisen in three other seats--Tarapur in Munger, Alamnagar in Madhepura and Rosera in Samastipur districts.
BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok said, “The rift within the Opposition alliance is apparent. Seat-sharing deal has not yet been officially announced. It is still unclear which partner will contest which seat. Opposition alliance in complete disarray.” On the other hand, the ruling NDA has announced its candidates for all 243 seats. The elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.