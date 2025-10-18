Defence Minister inaugurates critical defence and aerospace materials Plant in Lucknow

The Defence Minister noted that, in the past, India had been dependent on other countries for the advanced materials and critical technologies needed for defence and aerospace, thereby slowing the growth of the defence sector, and that initiatives such as the Titanium and Superalloy Materials Plant indicate a reversal of this trend.

The Defence Minister stressed that while technology is power, material is the real strength, adding that be it a semiconductor chip, bullet material, or engine turbine part, none is possible without strategic materials. "We are building a foundation which will strengthen India's technological sovereignty in the coming years," he added.

Calling the plant a living example of Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), Rajnath Singh said this type of facility would benefit not only the industry but society at large. It establishes an innovation chain that will fulfill the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector and give fresh momentum to the state economy, he said.

On the Strategic Materials Technology Complex, the Defence Minister expressed confidence that it adds a new dimension to the industrial map of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the complex, along with ancillary units and supplier industries, will create direct and indirect job opportunities in the state itself. He added that the UP Defence Industrial Corridor will be amongst the most advanced manufacturing zones in Asia, connecting to several start-ups and MSMEs, which will provide jobs to youth and opportunities for training and technical experience.

Hailing India's changed mindset today, the Defence Minister said, "We are entering a new era and have moved beyond Make-in-India to Design, Develop and Deliver in India."

He also noted the prominent role played by the private sector in defence production and research, exuding confidence that if the industry and the government work together, any goal is possible.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a tour of the Strategic Materials Technology Complex, accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr. Samir V. Kamat, and DG (BrahMos) Dr. Jaytirth R. Joshi. The Defence Minister and the dignitaries were briefed on the complex facilities by Chairman and Managing Director, PTC Industries, Sachin Agarwal.

An MoU was also signed between PTC Industries Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to form a joint venture for the design, development, and manufacture of propulsion systems, guided bombs, and small aero-engines for missiles, UAVs, and loitering munitions.

As per the Ministry of Defence, "The collaboration aims to leverage the complementary strengths of both organizations and accelerate the indigenization of advanced propulsion technologies, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening India's defence manufacturing base."

Additionally, PTC Industries received a Letter of Technical Acceptance (LoTA) from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), for the indigenous development and manufacture of the Titanium Rear Fin Root Casting for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.

Developed in collaboration with the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), this achievement marks a critical advancement in India's indigenous capability to produce structural castings for next-generation fighter aircraft.

PTC Industries also received a Letter of Technical Acceptance (LoTA) from CEMILAC, DRDO, for the indigenous development and manufacture of Oil Tank Assembly Titanium Castings for the Kaveri Derivative Engine (KDE-2). This will be executed in partnership with the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE).

Furthering its collaboration with GTRE, PTC Industries also received a Purchase Order for Post-Cast Operations to manufacture Single Crystal 'Ready-to-Fit' Turbine Blades for the Kaveri Derivative Engine (KDE-2).

This achievement marks an important step in India's capability to produce single-crystal turbine blades, one of the most complex and high-value components in modern jet engines.

Spread over 50 acres, the Strategic Materials Technology Complex has been established with an investment of Rs. 1,000 crore.

With a production capacity of over 6,000 tonnes per annum, this plant enables India to produce aviation-grade Titanium and Superalloys from domestic and recycled sources, a decisive move towards strategic materials independence, the MoD said.