Amit Shah says J&K statehood will be restored at 'appropriate time'; Omar Abdullah may move SC

"If that is the case, then I think the BJP should be honest, they should tell us that so long as there is a non-BJP government in J-K, you will not get statehood.Then we will decide what we want to do," he said.

Abdullah also reiterated that his party would not ally with the BJP to make the Centre fulfil the demand, stressing that J&K is "still suffering the after-effects" of the PDP-BJP alliance in 2015.

"We have already seen how much that has destroyed J-K. An unnecessary alliance between the PDP and the BJP was born in 2015. We are still suffering the after-effects of that. I have no intention of repeating mistakes that other people have made," the CM said.

The restoration of statehood was one of the key promises made by Abdullah's party, the National Conference, which secured a landslide victory in the 2024 assembly elections. However, one year down, the government faces criticism from the valley-based opposition parties as well as from within its own ranks, which have accused it of "doing nothing" and "only appeasing New Delhi and the BJP."

The recent political statements came as the apex court on Friday granted the BJP-led union Government an additional four weeks to file its detailed response in a batch of petitions seeking directions for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, an academician, and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, an activist — both residents of Jammu and Kashmir — who have sought directions to the Centre to restore statehood to the region.

The petitioners argued that the continued delay in restoring statehood was gravely affecting the rights of citizens in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)