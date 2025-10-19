NC names Shia leader Agha Syed Mehmood as candidate for Budgam assembly bypoll

SRINAGAR: The National Conference (NC) on Sunday announced Shia leader Agha Syed Mehmood as its candidate for the Budgam Assembly seat, while the PDP has fielded Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi. The by-election, scheduled for November 11, marks the first major test of the Omar government’s popularity since it assumed office in October last year.

“On the directions of the party leadership, NC has announced Agha Syed Mehmood as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Budgam Assembly election. The party extends best wishes to him for a successful campaign in the service of the people of Budgam,” the NC posted on its X handle.

Mehmood, an influential Shia leader and a former minister, has a good support base in the Budgam constituency, which holds very significant for the ruling NC as the seat has been vacated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Omar had contested from Budgam and Ganderbal Assembly seats in 2024 Assembly polls and after becoming the CM, he retained the Ganderbal seat and vacated the Budgam constituency.

For the ruling NC, the stakes in Budgam Assembly seat bypolls are very high as these polls are seen as a first significant popularity test and a referendum on Omar Abdullah’s performance.