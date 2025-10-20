Buddha relics return to India after a week-long exposition in Russia

NEW DELHI: The holy relics of Lord Buddha have returned to India following a "historic and spiritually significant" week-long exposition held in the Republic of Kalmykia in Russia. The Indian delegation, led by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, departed from Elista, the capital of Kalmykia, on Sunday.

The exposition, organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), the National Museum, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), aimed to celebrate the shared Buddhist heritage and strengthen the deep-rooted people-to-people ties between India and Russia.

A special ceremony was held at the Central Temple, “the Golden Abode of Buddha Shakyamuni,” in Elista to mark the conclusion of the exposition. Addressing monks and devotees on the occasion, Sinha reflected on the profound impact of the event.

“The exposition underscored our commitment to foster mutual understanding, build trust and cooperation, and create lasting connections through shared spiritual experiences,” Sinha said.

He emphasised that while the physical relics have returned, “Lord Buddha’s enduring presence in Kalmykia will continue to guide seekers for their own awakening.” He described the past week as “historic and filled with blessings,” bringing joy and spiritual fulfilment to the people of Kalmykia.