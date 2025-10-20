Buddha relics return to India after a week-long exposition in Russia

NEW DELHI: The holy relics of Lord Buddha have returned to India following a "historic and spiritually significant" week-long exposition held in the Republic of Kalmykia in Russia. The Indian delegation, led by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, departed from Elista, the capital of Kalmykia, on Sunday.
The exposition, organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), the National Museum, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), aimed to celebrate the shared Buddhist heritage and strengthen the deep-rooted people-to-people ties between India and Russia.
A special ceremony was held at the Central Temple, “the Golden Abode of Buddha Shakyamuni,” in Elista to mark the conclusion of the exposition. Addressing monks and devotees on the occasion, Sinha reflected on the profound impact of the event.
“The exposition underscored our commitment to foster mutual understanding, build trust and cooperation, and create lasting connections through shared spiritual experiences,” Sinha said.
He emphasised that while the physical relics have returned, “Lord Buddha’s enduring presence in Kalmykia will continue to guide seekers for their own awakening.” He described the past week as “historic and filled with blessings,” bringing joy and spiritual fulfilment to the people of Kalmykia.
The L-G further elaborated on the timeless relevance of Lord Buddha's teachings, calling upon humanity to build a world rooted in kindness, wisdom, and justice. “We must build a world full of kindness, free of all discrimination, and in which humanity lives in harmony with nature. I strongly believe Buddha’s teachings will provide humanity a roadmap in this direction,” he said.
Highlighting the diplomatic importance of the event, Sinha affirmed that “the cultural and spiritual exchange between India and Russia remains one of the highest priorities,” noting that it is based on a “shared belief in the enduring values of peace, spiritual ethos, and compassionate living.”
He concluded by reminding attendees of the core of Buddha’s message: “Be a Light unto Yourself – look within as the light and pure awareness is within you.”
The successful exposition of the Holy Relics has served to deepen the spiritual connection between the two nations, reinforcing a shared heritage and a common vision for peace and mindfulness for future generations.
Meanwhile, in a significant step towards enhancing educational, scientific, and cultural collaboration between India and Russia, Kalmyk State University named after BB Gorodovikov, Elista, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Nalanda University, India — one of the world’s most ancient centers of learning.
The meeting was held at Kalmyk State University in the presence of senior dignitaries from both sides, including the Minister Plenipotentiary, Embassy of India in the Russian Federation, Nikhilesh Chandra Giri, Deputy Chairman of the Regional Government of Kalmykia, Aleksey Eteyev, rector of Kalmyk State University, Prof. Badma Salayev among others.
Speaking on the occasion, Rector Prof. Badma Salayev underlined the importance of this partnership, noting that the visit of Indian diplomats and academic representatives marks a new chapter in the deepening of educational and cultural cooperation. He observed that the recent arrival of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha from India to Kalmykia holds profound symbolic significance, further strengthening interreligious and intercultural dialogue.
Prof. Salayev highlighted that Kalmyk State University actively collaborates with universities in 23 countries and hosts about 1,500 international students from 53 nations, including 50 Indian nationals. He emphasised that international partnerships in education, research, and cultural exchange remain a top priority for the University.
Representing Nalanda University, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, who joined the event through video conferencing, noted that the collaboration aligns with Nalanda’s historical legacy as a global hub of knowledge and intercultural exchange. Founded in the 5th century CE, Nalanda University stands as a symbol of India’s enduring intellectual and spiritual traditions.
The discussions outlined several areas of future collaboration, including academic exchange programs in Sanskrit, Pali, Russian, and Buddhist Studies, Research internships for Kalmyk scholars at Nalanda University and preparation of a “Concise Encyclopedia of the Buddhist Written Heritage of Russia and India.”