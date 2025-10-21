Bihar assembly polls: AIMIM candidate arrested from Jehanabad after filing nomination

PATNA: Hours after the arrest of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate in Bihar’s Rohtas, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) nominee, Mohammad Kalamuddin, was taken into custody from Jehanabad on Tuesday. An arrest warrant was pending against Kalamuddin in a case of attempted murder.

Rahul Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Kako police station in Jehanabad district, confirmed Kalamuddin’s arrest.

Supporters of AIMIM nominee created a scene outside Jehanabad sadar police station where Kalamuddin was detained, alleging a conspiracy behind his arrest. The situation was brought under control after intervention of senior police officers.

Kalamuddin was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain.

Kalamuddin, a resident of Zafarganj in Jehanabad town, had been fielded as AIMIM candidate from the Jehanabad seat. He was arrested soon after he filed his nomination papers.

Mohammad Gyasuddin, a resident of Zafarganj, said this is the first arrest of a candidate in Jehanabad district.