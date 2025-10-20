Bihar assembly polls: RJD's Sasaram candidate arrested after filing nomination

SASARAM: RJD candidate Satendra Sah was arrested immediately after filing his nomination papers from Bihar's Sasaram assembly seat on Monday, officials said.

Sah was arrested by Jharkhand Police as a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was pending against him.

"As Sah reached the office of the circle officer concerned to file his nomination papers from Sasaram seat, Jharkhand Police officers arrived there to execute a NBW which was pending against him," a senior officer of Rohtas district said on condition of anonymity.

"He was arrested and was not allowed to file his nomination papers. We are not aware about the nature of the case in which the NBW was issued against him," he said, adding only Jharkhand Police could share further details.