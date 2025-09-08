Will retire from politics if JD(U) wins more than 25 seats in upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, says Prashant Kishor

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party founder and political activist Prashant Kishor on Monday predicted that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) would not get more than 25 seats in the upcoming assembly elections due in October-November.

Addressing a gathering in Kishanganj district, Kishor said that he would retire from politics if JD(U) crossed the mark of 25 in the assembly polls.

To drive home his point, he cited the example of the West Bengal elections in which he had predicted about BJP’s poll prospects.

Jan Suraaj Party leader said that he had noted earlier that BJP would not cross the mark of 100 in West Bengal elections and as said, the saffron party was limited to only 77 seats.

“I will quit politics if JD(U) gets beyond 25 seats in the election,” he asserted.

He also took a swipe at JD(U) national general secretary Manish Kumar Varma’s allegations that Kishor was colliding with the liquor mafia.