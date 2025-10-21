BJP slams JMM for ‘political U-turns’ after withdrawing from Bihar polls

RANCHI: Taking a dig on Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) following its decision of not contesting the Bihar assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the party of repeatedly changing its stand, calling its approach a series of “political U-turns”.

Making the mockery of the party for repeatedly changing its stand on Bihar polls, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo on Tuesday said that the JMM has taken so many U-turns in the Bihar elections that it should now be called JMM(U).

Shahdeo further said that JMM’s decision to back out of the Bihar polls exposed its weak position within the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

“First, JMM demanded 16 seats, then reduced it to 12, later to three and finally decided not to contest at all,” said Shahdeo, further adding, “After so many U-turns, the party should now be called JMM(U).”

According to Shahdeo, this episode clearly shows how the RJD and Congress have humiliated JMM. In this entire episode, Jharkhand’s identity and pride were humiliated at the crossroads of Bihar, he said.

“For a long time, JMM kept pleading for an alliance, but its efforts failed miserably. Senior JMM leaders themselves admitted that RJD and Congress stabbed them in the back, calling the whole episode an act of political deceit,” said BJP Spokesperson.