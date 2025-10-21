Dalit man thrashed, forced to drink urine in Madhya Pradesh

BHIND: A 25-year-old Dalit man was allegedly abducted, assaulted, and forced to drink urine twice in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, police said on Tuesday. Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway.

According to the victim Gyan Singh Jatav, three men took him from his house in Deen Dayal Nagar area of Gwalior district and took him to Bhind district over his refusal to drive their Bolero vehicle recently. They attacked him with a pistol, a pipe, and iron rod.

Jatav, a driver by profession, had previously worked for Sonu Barua, a resident of Datawali village in Bhind. He had recently stopped working for Barua and was living with his in-laws in Gwalior. “A few days ago, Sonu called and asked me to drive his Bolero. When I refused, he abused and threatened to abduct me. A few hours later, he arrived with Alok and Chhotu, and they forced me into the vehicle,” Jatav told the police.

He further alleged that while being taken to Bhind, the trio beat him with a plastic pipe, made him consume alcohol, and forced him to drink urine from a bottle. The same act was repeated once they reached Bhind, where he was tied with a chain and attacked again.

Jatav is currently receiving treatment at Bhind District Hospital. Minister Rakesh Shukla, District Collector Kirodi Lal Meena, and Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Pathak met him on Monday. “All three accused have been arrested and sent to jail,” said Minister Shukla, confirming that the victim had been forced to drink urine.

ASP Sanjeev Pathak stated that a case has been registered at Surpura police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

This incident comes just days after another Dalit man in Katni district was allegedly beaten and urinated upon by a village sarpanch and his aides for opposing illegal sand mining. A similar case in July 2023, involving a Brahmin man urinating on a tribal in Sidhi district, had sparked nationwide outrage.

According to NCRB 2023 data, crimes against Scheduled Castes remain a serious concern, with 57,789 cases reported across India — 8,232 of them in Madhya Pradesh, placing the state among the top three in the country.