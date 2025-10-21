Diwali diplomacy: Uttarakhand CM Dhami's marathon meetings fuel cabinet reshuffle buzz

DEHRADUN: The festive spirit of Diwali took a distinctly political turn in Uttarakhand this weekend, as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged in a marathon series of high-profile meetings, leading political analysts to speculate that a long-awaited cabinet expansion is finally on the horizon.
The chief minister dedicated the auspicious day to courtesy calls that carried significant political weight, meeting with a host of former chief ministers before consulting with sitting MLAs and organisational leaders. The flurry of activity began Sunday.
CM Dhami first called on former CM Tirath Singh Rawat. He then visited former CM Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri to inquire about his well-being. However, the most closely watched interaction was Dhami’s meeting with former CM Harish Rawat at his residence. "CM Dhami's engagement with leaders across the spectrum shows a commitment to unified governance," noted one observer, highlighting the significance of this particular meeting.
The consultations continued with former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Dhami also met with his political mentor, former CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari, following a meeting with Haridwar MP and former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. The day concluded with a courtesy call on the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Ritu Khanduri.
Following his outreach to senior leaders, Dhami turned his attention to current administrative and party structures. He met with Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal and later held discussions with Uttarakhand BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, signalling organisational coordination ahead of any cabinet changes.
The prolonged wait for several MLAs aspiring to cabinet positions appears to be reaching its climax. Several key ministerial posts have remained vacant, particularly since the resignation of Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal.
State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt recently confirmed the impending reshuffle to reporters. "The chief minister is preparing to expand the cabinet soon," Bhatt stated, putting an end to weeks of speculation.
Currently, the Uttarakhand cabinet has five vacant positions. Four of these have been empty for a considerable time, with the fifth slot opening up after the resignation of former finance minister Prem Chand Aggarwal. "MLAs have been patiently waiting for these vacancies to be filled," an insider mentioned. "Despite numerous internal discussions, concrete results have been held back, but the recent flurry of activity suggests the final list is nearly complete."
Under constitutional provisions, the Uttarakhand council of ministers can comprise the chief minister, eight cabinet ministers, and three ministers of state (independent charge)—a total quota of twelve. During the current Dhami government's tenure, two positions have become unavailable: one following the passing of Cabinet Minister Chandan Ram Das, and the second due to Prem Chand Aggarwal's resignation, leaving two ministerial posts open for immediate filling alongside the existing vacancies.