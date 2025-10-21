Diwali diplomacy: Uttarakhand CM Dhami's marathon meetings fuel cabinet reshuffle buzz

DEHRADUN: The festive spirit of Diwali took a distinctly political turn in Uttarakhand this weekend, as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged in a marathon series of high-profile meetings, leading political analysts to speculate that a long-awaited cabinet expansion is finally on the horizon.

The chief minister dedicated the auspicious day to courtesy calls that carried significant political weight, meeting with a host of former chief ministers before consulting with sitting MLAs and organisational leaders. The flurry of activity began Sunday.

CM Dhami first called on former CM Tirath Singh Rawat. He then visited former CM Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri to inquire about his well-being. However, the most closely watched interaction was Dhami’s meeting with former CM Harish Rawat at his residence. "CM Dhami's engagement with leaders across the spectrum shows a commitment to unified governance," noted one observer, highlighting the significance of this particular meeting.

The consultations continued with former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Dhami also met with his political mentor, former CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari, following a meeting with Haridwar MP and former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. The day concluded with a courtesy call on the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Ritu Khanduri.