India upheld righteousness, avenged injustice during Op Sindoor: PM Modi in letter to citizens

He remarked that this Deepavali holds special significance, as for the first time, lamps are being lit in several districts across the country, including in remote areas. “These are the districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated from the root. In recent times, we have seen many individuals abandoning the path of violence and joining the mainstream of development, expressing faith in the Constitution of our country. This is a major achievement for the nation,” he stated.

“On the first day of Navratri, lower GST rates were implemented. During this 'GST Bachat Utsav', citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees,” he reiterated.

He stressed that in a world facing multiple crises, Bharat has stood out as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity. “We are also on track to become the third-largest economy in the world in the near future,” he claimed, further underlining that every citizen has a primary responsibility to fulfil their duties towards the nation.

Urging the people, he asked them to prefer to go with Swadeshi proudly saying -This is Swadeshi. He encouraged the promotion of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', advocating respect for all languages, maintaining cleanliness, prioritising health, reducing oil consumption in food by 10 per cent, and embracing yoga.

He attributed all these steps to helping move towards becoming Viksit Bharat. “All these efforts will rapidly move us towards a Viksit Bharat,” he asserted optimistically. “Deepavali also teaches us that when one lamp lights another, its light doesn't diminish but grows further. With the same spirit, let us light lamps of harmony, cooperation and positivity in our society and surroundings this Deepavali,” the Prime Minister said.