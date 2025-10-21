India upheld righteousness, avenged injustice during Op Sindoor: PM Modi in letter to citizens

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday penned a letter to the citizens of India, a day after Deepavali, highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor and reaffirming his government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and Naxalism.
Modi emphasised that India has emerged as a beacon of stability at a time when the world is grappling with a multitude of crises. Drawing attention to the benefits of recent GST reforms, the Prime Minister noted that citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees during the 'GST Bachat Utsav'. He also made a strong appeal to the people to support indigenous products and embrace the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. “All these efforts will rapidly take us towards a Viksit Bharat,” Modi stated in his letter, which followed his Diwali celebration with naval personnel aboard the indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.
“I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, a festival filled with energy and enthusiasm. This is the second Deepavali after the grand construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he wrote. “Lord Shri Ram teaches us to uphold righteousness and also gives us the courage to fight injustice. We have seen a living example of this a few months ago during Operation Sindoor. During Operation Sindoor, Bharat not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice,” the Prime Minister said.
He remarked that this Deepavali holds special significance, as for the first time, lamps are being lit in several districts across the country, including in remote areas. “These are the districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated from the root. In recent times, we have seen many individuals abandoning the path of violence and joining the mainstream of development, expressing faith in the Constitution of our country. This is a major achievement for the nation,” he stated.
“On the first day of Navratri, lower GST rates were implemented. During this 'GST Bachat Utsav', citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees,” he reiterated.
He stressed that in a world facing multiple crises, Bharat has stood out as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity. “We are also on track to become the third-largest economy in the world in the near future,” he claimed, further underlining that every citizen has a primary responsibility to fulfil their duties towards the nation.
Urging the people, he asked them to prefer to go with Swadeshi proudly saying -This is Swadeshi. He encouraged the promotion of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', advocating respect for all languages, maintaining cleanliness, prioritising health, reducing oil consumption in food by 10 per cent, and embracing yoga.
He attributed all these steps to helping move towards becoming Viksit Bharat. “All these efforts will rapidly move us towards a Viksit Bharat,” he asserted optimistically. “Deepavali also teaches us that when one lamp lights another, its light doesn't diminish but grows further. With the same spirit, let us light lamps of harmony, cooperation and positivity in our society and surroundings this Deepavali,” the Prime Minister said.