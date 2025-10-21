Jharkhand's Kurmi community warns to boycott Ghatshila by-polls if denied ST-status

RANCHI: The Kurmi community has threatened to boycott the by-poll and abstain from voting if the central and state governments do not come forward to negotiate the Kurmi community's three-point demands within 15 days.

Their three-point demands include, ST-status, government recognition of the Sarna religion, and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule.

Notably, the Kurmi community has long demanded inclusion in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) and recognition of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, with their push intensifying in recent years.

The first major protest began in 2022 and continued for nine days.

Recently on September 20, they had launched a statewide ‘Rail Teka – Dahar Chheka’ (Train and Road Blocked) Movement across Jharkhand to press their long-standing demand for ST status, disrupting several trains passing through the state.

Protesters had also taken to the tracks at stations including Muri, Tatisilwai, and Mesra, adjacent to the capital, Ranchi.

Similar blockades were seen in Bokaro and Giridih, where protesters took control of smaller railway stations, in some places as early as 4:00 am. According to Kurmi activist Amit Mahto, the decision has been taken in the interest of the community's rights and privileges.