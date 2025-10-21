Rift widens as Congress, RJD field candidates against each other

PATNA: The rift within the opposition Mahagathbandhan widened on Monday after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) released a list of 144 candidates, hours after the Congress finalised five more names, taking its tally of candidates to 61 for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

The RJD’s final list sets the stage for a direct contest between the two major partners of the ‘grand alliance’, part of the INDIA bloc, in five seats. They will also have to contend with the CPI, another key ally, in three-four seats if an agreement is not reached. This has led to confusion among workers of the various parties.

Alliance leaders said that there is still scope for an agreement as the last date of withdrawal of names for the second phase is Wednesday. In the meantime, RJD put to rest rumours that it would contest Kutumba, held by Congress state president Rajesh Ram. On Monday, Ram filed his papers from the constituency.

Both the RJD and the Congress have fielded candidates in Narkatiaganj, Lalganj, Vaishali, Sultanganj and Kagalgaon. Similarly, the Congress and the CPI have fielded candidates in Bachhwara, Kargahar, Biharsharif and Rajapakar.

However, in a relief to the Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate for Gaura Bauram, Santosh Kushawaha, RJD chief Lalu Prasad issued a letter clarifying that the seat has been allotted to VIP. Santosh is the brother of Mukesh.

Interestingly, the CPI-ML, which is contesting 20 seats, and the CPM, which is contesting four constituencies, don’t feature in intra-alliance contests. CPM sources said senior leaders are holding talks with the Congress over allotment of seats.

The RJD list includes Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (Raghopur), Alok Mehta (Ujiarpur), Mukesh Raushan (Mahua), Akhtarul Islam Shahin (Samastipur) and Bhola Yadav (Bahadurpur). The party is mainly relying on its traditional ‘M-Y’ (Muslim-Yadav) vote share. But it has given a substantial number of tickets to OBCs, EBCs and upper castes. The party has also named 20 women candidates.

JMM pulls out

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has decided not to contest the Bihar election. The party had earlier announced plans to contest six seats. Alleging a political conspiracy, the JMM blamed its allies, the RJD and the Congress, for its withdrawal.