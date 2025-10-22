Barrack No 12 at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail all set to lodge fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi

Barrack No 12 at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail is all set to lodge fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi once he is extradited from Belgium.

The Indian government had sought his extradition as part of an official affidavit before a Belgian court. Choksi opposed his extradition, citing alleged threats to his life and concerns about prison conditions in India.

However, the Antwerp Court of Appeal has found that the offences attributed to the fugitive diamond trader are extraditable under both Indian and Belgian law, paving the way for his return to India to face trial in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

“The offences cited by India - including fraud, forgery, document falsification, and corruption - are also considered crimes under Belgian law. The cases registered in India fall under sections 120B, 201, 409, 420, and 477A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, all of which carry imprisonment of more than one year,” the court order stated.

Indian authorities have repeatedly assured foreign courts that detention standards meet human rights norms, pointing to improved prison infrastructure such as Arthur Road Jail's designated barrack. They submitted pictures of the barrack to Belgian authorities.

The unit allotted for Choksi measures approximately 46.5 square metres (around 500 sq. ft.), comprising a main room, passage, wash area, and private toilet. The jail authority said that Barrack 12 has two cells designated for Choksi and liquor baron Vijay Mallya.