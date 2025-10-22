Barrack No 12 at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail all set to lodge fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi

Barrack No 12 at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail is all set to lodge fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi once he is extradited from Belgium.
The Indian government had sought his extradition as part of an official affidavit before a Belgian court. Choksi opposed his extradition, citing alleged threats to his life and concerns about prison conditions in India.
However, the Antwerp Court of Appeal has found that the offences attributed to the fugitive diamond trader are extraditable under both Indian and Belgian law, paving the way for his return to India to face trial in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.
“The offences cited by India - including fraud, forgery, document falsification, and corruption - are also considered crimes under Belgian law. The cases registered in India fall under sections 120B, 201, 409, 420, and 477A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, all of which carry imprisonment of more than one year,” the court order stated.
Indian authorities have repeatedly assured foreign courts that detention standards meet human rights norms, pointing to improved prison infrastructure such as Arthur Road Jail's designated barrack. They submitted pictures of the barrack to Belgian authorities.
The unit allotted for Choksi measures approximately 46.5 square metres (around 500 sq. ft.), comprising a main room, passage, wash area, and private toilet. The jail authority said that Barrack 12 has two cells designated for Choksi and liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
The facility is equipped with ventilated windows featuring mosquito netting, grilled doors for security, CCTV surveillance, ceiling fans, and tube lights. It also includes a shower with running water, as well as PVC flooring and wall tiles for enhanced hygiene. The affidavit emphasises that the unit has been freshly refurbished and complies with international detention standards.
The images, part of a set of six technical sheets titled "Prison Conditions Barrack 12, Arthur Road Prison, Mumbai", were prepared by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and filed by Indian authorities to demonstrate the adequacy and safety of the prison facilities.
Moreover, a mobile jammer has been installed, and a CCTV camera positioned near the ventilator to ensure constant monitoring. The architectural visuals were also attached to report to show that Choksi would be housed in a well-ventilated, secure, and monitored cell, not in overcrowded general wards.
The drawings, dated June 5, 2025, are signed by Shailja Sakharkar (Architect) and D. Roychowdhury (Chief Engineer, CPWD, Mumbai-I). They include detailed 3D renderings of the room and toilet area, scale plans, and section diagrams, reflecting modern design and maintenance. Each sheet bears the CPWD seal and was produced under the supervision of the Chief Engineer's office at Pratishtha Bhavan in Mumbai.