Congress keeps ally NC guessing on Rajya Sabha poll support in Jammu& Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Amid growing strains with its ally, the National Conference (NC), over its snub for not leaving a safe Rajya Sabha seat for the party, the Congress is yet to take a call on supporting the ruling party's candidates in the October 24 Rajya Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

With six MLAs in the 88-member J&K Assembly, Congress holds a crucial position in the contest for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat, in which the BJP holds a slight numerical edge. While the NC is assured of three of the four vacant seats, it requires the backing of all non-BJP legislators, including the Congress to win the fourth RS seat.

J&K Congress Senior Vice President Ghulam Nabi Monga told TNIE that the party's central leadership is yet to decide on the party's strategy for the Rajya Sabha polls in J&K.

The party’s central leadership is busy and will take a call on the party's RS strategy within a day or two, he said.

When told that elections are scheduled for October 24, Monga said there is still sufficient time for the party to decide its strategy for the RS polls.

The J&K Congress has authorized the party high command to decide whether to support the NC candidates in the RS polls or to abstain.

Only the NC and BJP are contesting the RS polls for the four vacant seats. While the NC has fielded four candidates, the BJP has fielded three candidates.