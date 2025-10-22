Gehlot meets Lalu in attempt to diffuse tensions within Mahagathbandhan; says Bihar win 'extremely important'

As tensions simmered within the Mahagathbandhan over the failure to arrive at a formal seat-sharing pact for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday in a bid to ease friction within the alliance.

Speaking to the media after the crucial meeting, Gehlot stressed that it is "extremely important" for Congress to win the polls in Bihar after having been drubbed in a crucial state like Maharashtra.

"It is extremely important for us to win the polls. More so after the alliance of which Congress was a part lost Maharashtra. The Bihar polls will set the tone for national politics. It is essential that the NDA, which has caused divisions in society and messed up the economy, gets a setback. The people of Bihar are wise enough to realise this," Gehlot said.

The tensions within the alliance further escalated on Monday when its key constituent, RJD, released its list of 143 candidates, setting the stage for direct fights with Congress in at least five seats. The contest in these seats, termed by both Congress and RJD as "friendly fights" are expected to weaken chances of the grand alliance over the ruling NDA.