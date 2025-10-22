'Guardians of integrity chasing luxury': Lokpal’s bid for seven BMWs sparks Opposition ire

The opposition on Wednesday hit out at anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal after it floated a tender to procure seven luxurious BMW cars, saying the guardians of integrity are "chasing luxury over legitimacy."

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned as to when judges of the Supreme Court are provided modest sedans, why do the chairman and six members of the Lokpal require BMW cars.

"Why spend public money to acquire these cars? I hope that at least one or two members of the Lokpal have refused, or will refuse, to accept these cars," Chidambaram said on X.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also criticised the move and took a swipe at Lokpal.

"I chaired the Parliamentary Committee on Lokpal. Dr. L.M. Singhvi first conceived idea of Lokpal in the early 1960s. To see this anti-corruption body now ordering BMWs for its members is tragic irony, the guardians of integrity chasing luxury over legitimacy," Singhvi said on X.

In another post, he said, "8,703 complaints. Only 24 probes. 6 prosecution sanctions. And now, BMWs worth Rs 70 lakh each. If this is our anti-corruption watchdog, it's more poodle than panther!"

In a post on X, TMC MP Saket Gokhale said, "Lokpal's luxury. Annual budget of India's Lokpal is Rs 44.32 crore. Now, Lokpal is purchasing 7 luxury BMW cars at approx Rs 5 crores for all members. This equals 10% of the entire annual budget."

"Lokpal is supposedly an anti-corruption body. So who will probe the corrupt Lokpal?" he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also lashed out at Lokpal for inviting tenders from reputed agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 Series Li Cars. "Gazab ka Jokepal at Indian taxpayers expense. Oh between what happened to Swadesi call by GoI?" she said on X.