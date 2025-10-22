Tejashwi promises permanent jobs for contractual state govt staff in Bihar if RJD wins polls

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday announced that if the INDIA bloc forms the government in Bihar, all contractual workers in state departments and around 2 lakh ‘Jeevika Didi’ community mobilisers will be made permanent.

Yadav further promised that the community mobilisers would receive a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 if the opposition alliance wins the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Talking to reporters, Yadav said that interests on loans which 'Jeevika Didis' have taken will be waived if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state.

The Bihar government runs the World Bank-supported Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP), known as 'Jeevika', aimed at empowering the rural poor socially and economically. Women involved in the project are called 'Jeevika Didis'.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls on November 6 and 11, and counting of votes will take place on November 14.