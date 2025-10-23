AQI levels in parts of Punjab, Haryana remain in 'poor', 'very poor' category post Diwali

Chandigarh (Union Territory), the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded an AQI of 129. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe plus’.

An official of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) said that they have compiled data related to the pollution level and divided it into three parts (pre-Diwali, Diwali and post Diwali) and found that the air quality was less impacted this year. "The average AQI on October 19 was 117, while it was 151 on October 20 and 231 on October 21. It was lower than reported last year when the AQI the day before Diwali was 150 and 216 on Diwali day and 265, a day after the festival,” he said.

The PPCB has also compared the average AQI of Punjab and Delhi and found that the average AQI in the national capital in the past three days remained on a higher side. "Delhi’s average AQI has been fluctuating between 296 and 351 over the past three days,” he said.

In the last two days, Punjab reported 107 crop residue burning. According to official data compiled from September 15 to October 21, Punjab has recorded 415 cases of farm fires this year. This marks a staggering decline from the 1,510 incidents reported in 2024 and 1,764 incidents in 2023 during the same critical period.

The sustained and rigorous efforts by the civil administration and Punjab Police to prevent stubble burning has yielded significant results, with the state witnessing a near four-fold reduction in farm fire cases this year compared to the same period in the previous two years. Pertinently, complying with the directions of the Supreme Court and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to bring down stubble burning cases to zero, Director General of Police Punjab Gaurav Yadav and Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla have been personally monitoring the action against stubble burning.