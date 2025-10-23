Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav named Opposition's CM face; Mukesh Sahani is Deputy CM pick

Tejashwi , the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, accepted the nomination, thanking alliance partners and expressing confidence that the Mahagathbandhan would unseat the NDA.

"We, the people of Mahagathbandhan, do not just want to form the govt or become the CM, but we want to make Bihar, that is why we are together... I thank all the members of the Mahagathbandhan for showing trust in me. I want to tell all of them that I will do everything possible to live up to your expectations and together we will throw the 20-year-old government that is currently in power," he said.

Tejashwi also claimed that the BJP would not back JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar for another term as chief minister, alleging that “injustice” was being done to him within the NDA.

"We have done a joint press conference. Injustice is being done to Nitish Kumar in the NDA. Not even a single joint press conference has been held. No official announcement has been made for their CM face. We have been saying from the beginning that the people of the BJP are not going to make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister," he said.

TNIE earlier reported that the RJD had pressed for naming the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate during a closed-door meeting on Wednesday between senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Krishna Allavaru, and RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav.

Gehlot said ties within the opposition bloc remained strong, calling the discussions with RJD leaders “fruitful” and asserting that the alliance would contest the elections “unitedly.”

While he avoided commenting directly on Tejashwi’s possible nomination as the bloc’s chief ministerial face, Gehlot said any “confusion” would be addressed at Thursday’s joint press conference.