Bihar Congress leaders demand removal of AICC in-charge Allavaru, accuses him of being 'RSS agent'

Tensions have been simmering within the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) as several Congress candidates face off against its allies, including the RJD. While the partners have called them "friendly fights," speculation over poor coordination and the alliance’s failure to finalise a formal seat-sharing pact is rife. Some Congress members have accused Allavaru of worsening the conflicts.

Lamenting that the current situation would not have happened if the AICC in charge were a "political person" instead of Allavaru, Madhab suspected that he could be an RSS agent.

"Had the AICC in charge been a political person, like, say, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Singh Baghel or Randeep Surjewala, things would not have come to this pass. But Allavaru is not a political person. We suspect he is a corporate agenda... may be even a sleeper cell of the RSS who has been planted by forces from outside the party," he alleged.

Because of Allavaru's mismanagement, there has been so much of confusion, he alleged.

"Now, for example, Tejashwi Yadav's chief ministerial candidature was announced today. Could it have not taken place a few weeks earlier?" asked Madhab, apparently hinting to speculations that the AICC Bihar in-charge had persuaded the party's top leadership to dither on the issue."

When it was pointed out that Allavaru was known to be a trusted aide of Gandhi, he said, "If we lease our house to somebody on rent, only to realise later that he is a shady character, we cannot allow him to continue but must evict him."

"We have two clear demands. Allavaru should be replaced immediately with a political person. And there should be a working president to manage the party affairs. Our state president Rajesh Ram, who has already expressed his helplessness before Allavaru, is also busy managing his own prospects from Kutumba seat. Similarly, CLP leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan is contesting from Kadwa. Our best wishes to both of them. But we must have a working president who can fully devote himself to the party's matters," he said.

Madhab denied that the rebellion was caused by denial of tickets to him and other leaders who were joining the protest.

"If that were true, why would we have been raising our voice now? Nomination papers have already been filed and no amount of pressure tactics can help us get tickets. We want to save the Congress from destruction in Bihar," he asserted.