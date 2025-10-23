India needs 136.49 billion dollars annually to support farmers against climate change: Report

NEW DELHI: India needs $136.49 billion per year to support its smallholder farmers in mitigating the impacts of climate change, a new report by Climate Focus for the Family Farmers for Climate Action, an international agency, revealed.

The analysis showed that smaller Indian farmers have been facing climate change impacts, such as reduced crop yields, increased pests and diseases, water shortages, and more frequent droughts or floods.

The estimated funds can be invested in establishing early warning systems for crop safety, crop insurance, accessing climate-resilient seeds, and measures to prevent pest attacks, manage diseases, and address water shortages, all aimed at maintaining the quantity and quality of grains.

The report underlined the importance of smallholders in maintaining global food supply, as they contribute 70% of global food production.

For instance, small-holding Indian farmers produce the majority of rice, making the country the world's largest rice exporter. Similarly, smallholders in Vietnam produce Coffee, making Vietnam the second-largest coffee producer in the world.

The report underlined that the consistent or severe impact of climate change in Asian countries, especially India, will affect the global food supply chain.