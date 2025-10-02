One farmer dies by suicide every hour in India: Report

NEW DELHI: A latest report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals that in 2023, at least one person working in the farm sector dies by suicide every hour, highlighting the economic stress faced by those in agriculture.

Most of the suicide victims are from Maharashtra (38.5%), followed by Karnataka (22.5%), Andhra Pradesh (8.6%), Madhya Pradesh (7.2%), and Tamil Nadu (5.9%) regions that once thrived on rich agricultural heritage, but are now overshadowed by despair and hardship.

However, the number of suicides has relatively come down compared to the previous year, 2022. But the intensity and geography remained the same.

In 2023, a total of 10,786 persons involved in the farming sector died by 2023, accounting for 6.3% of the total suicide victims (171,418) in the country.

Data shows that out of total suicides, 43% are farmers, while the rest are farm labourers. There were a total of 4,690 farmers and 6,096 agricultural labourers who committed suicide. Out of the total farmers who committed suicide, 4,553 were male and 137 were female.

However, some prominent States and Union Territories reported zero suicides among farmers, cultivators, and agricultural labourers. They are West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Chandigarh (UT), Delhi (UT), and Lakshadweep.