Indian Ocean Region no longer passive, Navy strengthens presence, strategic capabilities: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday highlighted changes in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), which he said is "no longer passive."

Addressing the top hierarchy of the Indian Navy, the Defence Minister said, "IOR has become the center of contemporary geopolitics. It is no longer passive; it has become an area of competition and cooperation."

He added that the Indian Navy, through its multidimensional capabilities, has played a leadership role in the region. “In the last six months, our ships, submarines, and naval aircraft have been deployed at an unprecedented scale. In addition, our Navy has provided safe passage to approximately 335 merchant vessels, equaling around 1.2 million metric tons of cargo and a trade value of 5.6 billion dollars. This is proof that India has now become a trusted and capable partner in the global maritime economy,” Singh said while speaking at the Naval Commanders Conference.

The Defence Minister’s statement follows his earlier emphasis on India’s strategic location in the IOR and the increasing threats in the region.

As TNIE reported earlier, Singh had underscored the Government’s resolve to strengthen the Navy, calling it a necessity due to India’s economic dependence on maritime security. "India's economic prosperity is linked to maritime security. It is, therefore, necessary to protect our territorial waters, ensure freedom of navigation, and keep sea routes, which are our maritime highways, safe," he had said at an event in January 2025 organized to commemorate 2024 as the "Year of Naval Civilians."

He also noted the possibility of increased threats in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, and waters adjacent to East African countries, explaining that the Indian Navy is working to further expand its presence.