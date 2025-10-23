Modi to join ASEAN Summit in Malaysia virtually; Congress claims PM staying away to avoid Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the ASEAN-India Summit to be held in Malaysia from October 26 to 28.
Modi conveyed this during a phone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday, congratulating him on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and extending best wishes for the success of the upcoming summits.
“Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Modi posted on X.
Malaysia has also invited US President Donald Trump and other leaders from ASEAN’s dialogue partner countries to attend the meetings. Trump is scheduled to visit Kuala Lumpur on October 26 for a two-day trip.
Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday claimed that the reason for his not going was that the PM doesn't want to be cornered by US President Donald Trump.
“Posting messages in praise of President Trump on social media is one thing, but being seen hobnobbing with a man who has claimed 53 times that he stopped Operation Sindoor and five times that India promised to stop buying oil from Russia is far too risky for him,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on X.
Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Ramesh added, “For days the speculation has been, will he or won’t he? Now it appears certain that the PM will not go. It means the loss of many opportunities to hug world leaders or flaunt himself as the self-styled Vishwaguru. The PM may well be recalling that old Bollywood hit: Bachke re rehna re baba, bachke rehna re.”
Ramesh further alleged that Modi had similarly skipped the Gaza peace summit in Egypt “for the same reason.”
Government sources, however, maintained that the Prime Minister’s absence from the ASEAN meetings, scheduled from October 26 to 28 is due to “scheduling issues.”
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to represent India at the summit, with the possibility of Modi joining the ASEAN-India session virtually.
India has traditionally been represented by the Prime Minister at both the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. The ASEAN grouping comprises 10 Southeast Asian nations, and India’s ties with the bloc have strengthened in recent years, particularly in trade, investment, security, and defence cooperation.
