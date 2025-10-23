Modi to join ASEAN Summit in Malaysia virtually; Congress claims PM staying away to avoid Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the ASEAN-India Summit to be held in Malaysia from October 26 to 28.

Modi conveyed this during a phone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday, congratulating him on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and extending best wishes for the success of the upcoming summits.

“Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Modi posted on X.