Punjab government mulls legal route to dismiss DIG Bhullar

CHANDIGARH: The AAP government in Punjab is currently mulling over legal options to recommend the dismissal of Deputy Inspector General of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar who was arrested last week by the CBI in a disproportionate assets case. Rs 7.50 crore cash, jewelry, and papers of more than 50 properties were recovered from his possession.

Sources said that the state government is likely to send a formal recommendation to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking the dismissal of Bhullar.

The government can recommend disciplinary action to the Union government, which must then be approved by the President of India.

As under Article 311 of the Constitution and the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, only the President of India has the power to remove or dismiss an IPS officer after due process.

It is learnt that till now no IPS officer in Punjab has so far been dismissed from service.