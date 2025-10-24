Bihar assembly elections: Congress hits out at PM Modi over caste census, reservation policy

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Bihar Assembly election campaign on Friday from the ancestral village of socialist icon and former chief minister Karpoori Thakur near Samastipur. As the Prime Minister addressed the rally, the Congress took a dig at him, alleging that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Jan Sangh had toppled Thakur’s government in 1979 over his reservation policy.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh raised three questions for the Prime Minister, referring to the dislodging of the Janata Party government in April 1979, the Centre’s shifting stance on a caste-based census, and the lack of constitutional protection for Bihar’s recent 65% reservation law for Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, and EBCs.

“Is it not true that in April 1979, the RSS and Jan Sangh together brought down Karpoori Thakur Ji’s government because he implemented a new reservation policy? Under that policy, an act was passed in the Legislative Assembly to provide 26% reservation for OBCs,” Ramesh stated.