Cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal may trigger heavy rains from October 27

A fresh low-pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 27 and may cause heavy rainfall across Odisha and some parts of West Bengal for three days starting Monday, officials said.
Bhubaneswar meteorological department director Manorama Mohanty said the weather system has moved west-northwestwards over the past three hours and is likely to move in that direction further.
"It will become a depression over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal by October 25, a deep depression by October 26, and a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27," Mohanty told reporters here.
Asked whether the system will make landfall on the Odisha coast, she said, "It is too early to predict, but wherever it makes landfall, Odisha is likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from October 27 to 29.The coastal districts are expected to be most affected."
The IMD has issued a yellow warning for light to moderate rainfall in 12 districts on Friday, 21 districts each on Saturday and Sunday, and across the entire state on Monday.
Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state government was closely monitoring the situation and prepared to face any eventuality.
"October is generally considered a cyclone-prone month. There is no need to panic. The government is fully prepared to handle the situation," Pujari said.
The system is also likely to bring heavy rainfall in south Bengal districts comprising North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Howrah between October 28 and 30, weather officials said.
Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in Kolkata and adjoining Hooghly district on October 28.
North Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda are also likely to get heavy rain between October 29 and 30, they said.
The low pressure has also triggered a fresh spell of northeast monsoon rains in the North coastal region of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.
An orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts on October 27, warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Parts of Chengalpattu and Ranipet are also expected to receive intense showers during the said period.
According to the IMD’s five-day forecast, heavy rains are likely in Chennai and neighbouring districts till October 28 with possibilities of waterlogging in low-lying areas.
In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, widespread rainfall were reported across several districts, with Pallipattu in Tiruvallur recording the highest at 15 cm, followed by Nalumukku in Tirunelveli (12 cm) and Oothu (11 cm). Arakonam in Ranipet district recorded 10 cm, while Medavakkam in Chennai received 9 cm.
Several parts of southern Tamil Nadu, including Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli, also witnessed moderate to heavy spells.
Chennai Corporation officials said field teams have been placed on alert to clear stormwater drains and ensure swift water discharge ahead of the rains this weekend.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as strong winds are likely to prevail along the Tamil Nadu and south Andhra coast in the coming days.
With the northeast monsoon active, IMD officials cautioned that intense rainfall episodes may continue over the next week, particularly in northern coastal districts.
(With inputs from SV Krishna Chaitanya, PTI)