PM Modi urges youth to play active role in nation-building

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the NDA government has issued over 11 lakh appointment letters through Rozgar Melas, calling them not just government jobs but opportunities for youth to contribute to nation-building.
Emphasizing the youth’s role in nation-building, the Prime Minister said, “When the youth succeed, the nation succeeds,” adding that receiving appointment letters during the festive season brings “double joy — of celebration and employment.”
After distributing the appointment letters virtually, Prime Minister Modi further said that this happiness has reached over 51,000 young people across the country on Friday.
He expressed confidence that the appointees will work with integrity and sincerity and play a vital role in creating better systems for the India of the future. The Prime Minister further appealed to the new appointees not to forget the mantra of ‘Nagarik Devo Bhava’ and to work by upholding the spirit of service and dedication.
Modi said the government’s employment efforts go beyond government jobs, citing the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, which aims to provide jobs to 3.5 crore youth. He highlighted initiatives like the Skill India Mission and the National Career Service, which has shared details of over 7 crore vacancies.
He also announced the launch of the ‘Pratibha Setu Portal’ to connect UPSC finalists who were not selected with opportunities in public and private sectors, ensuring their talent does not go to waste.
The Prime Minister added that the festive season has been further enriched by the GST Bachat Utsav. He noted that the impact of these reforms extends beyond consumer savings, as next-generation GST reforms are also creating new employment opportunities. Highlighting record-breaking sales during Dhanteras and Diwali, Modi said these milestones demonstrate how GST reforms have given fresh momentum to the nation’s economy.
He noted the positive impact of these reforms on the MSME sector and retail trade, which are now generating new employment opportunities in manufacturing, logistics, packaging, and distribution.
The Prime Minister highlighted that India’s diplomatic engagements and global MoUs increasingly incorporate provisions for youth training, upskilling, and employment generation. He noted that during the recent visit of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, both nations agreed to enhance investments in sectors such as AI, fintech, and clean energy. He added that the Free Trade Agreement signed a few months ago between India and the UK will also open up new opportunities.
Similarly, investment partnerships with several European countries are expected to generate thousands of new jobs, he said. Modi remarked that agreements with countries like Brazil, Singapore, Korea, and Canada will boost investment, support startups and MSMEs, increase exports, and create new opportunities for youth to work on global projects.
The Prime Minister emphasised the need for continuous efforts towards the goal of a developed India, asserting that young karmayogis like newly appointed youth will lead this resolve to fruition.