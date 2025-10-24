PM Modi urges youth to play active role in nation-building

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the NDA government has issued over 11 lakh appointment letters through Rozgar Melas, calling them not just government jobs but opportunities for youth to contribute to nation-building.

Emphasizing the youth’s role in nation-building, the Prime Minister said, “When the youth succeed, the nation succeeds,” adding that receiving appointment letters during the festive season brings “double joy — of celebration and employment.”

After distributing the appointment letters virtually, Prime Minister Modi further said that this happiness has reached over 51,000 young people across the country on Friday.

He expressed confidence that the appointees will work with integrity and sincerity and play a vital role in creating better systems for the India of the future. The Prime Minister further appealed to the new appointees not to forget the mantra of ‘Nagarik Devo Bhava’ and to work by upholding the spirit of service and dedication.