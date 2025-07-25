Landmark free trade deal with UK: The power of zero

NEW DELHI: India and the UK signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Thursday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to London, sealing the most significant trade pact for Britain since Brexit and marking a major breakthrough in India’s global trade strategy.

The deal, finalised after three years of stop-start negotiations, cuts tariffs on key goods like textiles, whisky, automobiles, and electronics, and is expected to double the current bilateral trade of 56 billion by 2030.

Negotiated amid shifting global trade dynamics and rising protectionism, the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) opens up one of the world’s fastest-growing markets to UK firms while giving Indian exporters critical access to one of the G7’s leading economies. The agreement is set to take effect after a formal ratification process in the UK, likely within a year or less.