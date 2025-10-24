Three-member panel to review Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA detention at Jodhpur jail

JAIPUR: The Leh administration has constituted a three-member advisory board to examine the case of Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently held in Jodhpur Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA).

The panel, chaired by former judge MK Hujura, is scheduled to hear Wangchuk’s case on Friday. Security at the jail has reportedly been intensified ahead of the proceedings.

The board also includes District Judge Manoj Parihar and social activist Spal Jayesh Angmo. The members travelled to Jodhpur and stayed at the Circuit House before their visit to the jail. According to reports, Wangchuk’s wife, Geetanjali J Angmo, is likely to be present during the hearing.

Sonam Wangchuk was taken into custody on 26 September in connection with the Leh protests and transferred to Jodhpur, where he is under house arrest. His wife has filed appeals challenging his detention with both local authorities and the central government.

Geetanjali has also approached the Supreme Court, claiming that her fundamental rights were violated during her visits to meet her husband. She stated that officers from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Rajasthan Police closely monitored her movements at Jodhpur Central Jail.