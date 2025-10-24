Three-member panel to review Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA detention at Jodhpur jail

JAIPUR: The Leh administration has constituted a three-member advisory board to examine the case of Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently held in Jodhpur Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA).
The panel, chaired by former judge MK Hujura, is scheduled to hear Wangchuk’s case on Friday. Security at the jail has reportedly been intensified ahead of the proceedings.
The board also includes District Judge Manoj Parihar and social activist Spal Jayesh Angmo. The members travelled to Jodhpur and stayed at the Circuit House before their visit to the jail. According to reports, Wangchuk’s wife, Geetanjali J Angmo, is likely to be present during the hearing.
Sonam Wangchuk was taken into custody on 26 September in connection with the Leh protests and transferred to Jodhpur, where he is under house arrest. His wife has filed appeals challenging his detention with both local authorities and the central government.
Geetanjali has also approached the Supreme Court, claiming that her fundamental rights were violated during her visits to meet her husband. She stated that officers from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Rajasthan Police closely monitored her movements at Jodhpur Central Jail.
In an affidavit, she described how she was intercepted upon arrival at Jodhpur airport on 7 October and 11 October, and taken under surveillance to meet her husband.
“After exiting the airport, IB and Rajasthan Police officers directed me to their vehicle, which had windows covered with white curtains. They accompanied me to the jail and stayed with me throughout the visit. Prior to each visit, they asked for details of my travel and the duration of my stay in Jodhpur,” Geetanjali said.
She also alleged that two officers remained close by while she met Wangchuk, listening to their conversation and photographing his legal instructions.
She was reportedly barred from meeting anyone else in Jodhpur and was escorted to the railway station, travelling with the officers for two hours beyond the city before disembarking at Merta Road Junction.
Wangchuk’s detention followed violent protests in Leh last month demanding statehood for Ladakh, which resulted in four deaths and several injuries.
Geetanjali has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court regarding her husband’s detention. The matter is currently being heard by Justices Arvind Kumar and N V Anjaria.