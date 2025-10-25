Jharkhand: Women voters outnumber men by 5% in Ghatsila bypoll

The scheme is considered to be a major factor which reportedly helped the JMM-led coalition government return to power for the second consecutive term in the 2024 assembly polls.

Pandey said the government has also launched several other schemes to empower women in the state.

"Besides, we have our two top star campaigners--Chief Minister Hemant Soren and MLA Kalpana Soren, who are the most loved persons among the voters. So, we are confident to get complete support from women," he added.

The BJP is also confident of winning over the women voters in this bypoll.

"The 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' was a political gimmick of the JMM-led government. There is resentment among women over the scheme, as the government had initially given the benefit to 65 lakh beneficiaries, but after the 2024 assembly elections, the number was reduced to less than 40 lakh," BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo alleged.

He said women's safety has been one of the major concerns in the state under the rule of the JMM-led alliance.

"Crimes against women, such as cases of rape, murder and others, are at their peak. Women of the state want a change now, which will begin from Ghatsila," he alleged while talking to PTI.

He claimed that women's empowerment has been the priority of the BJP-led central government.

"Hordes of schemes and projects such as LPG connections under the 'Ujjwala' scheme, 'Beti Padhao- Beti Bachao', 'Matru Vandana' programme were launched to uplift women of society. Besides, the PM-JANMAN scheme was also rolled out to provide essential services to marginalised tribal groups," Shahdeo said.

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said the number of women voters is usually higher than that of men in the tribal areas of the state.

"According to our observations, women in tribal-majority areas have a higher life expectancy than men. Additionally, the sex ratio is favourable to women in these regions," Kumar told PTI.