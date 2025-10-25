Modi kicks off Bihar campaign in Samastipur, targets Congress-RJD

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began his election campaign in Bihar with a focus on consolidating support among the state’s dominant OBCs (Other Backward Classes) and EBCs (Extremely Backward Classes).

Addressing a massive rally in Samastipur, the home district of the late socialist leader and former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, who was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna under the current NDA government, Modi invoked Thakur's political legacy to appeal to Bihar's backwards-class electorate. By choosing Samastipur, a district with a strong OBC-EBC demographic, the rally seemed carefully planned to connect with these communities.

His speech highlighted the NDA's commitment to the welfare and empowerment of OBCs, EBCs, women, and youth. Modi took a jab at the Opposition, particularly the Congress and RJD, accusing them of being anti-OBC and anti-Dalit, and cautioned these communities against what he described as attempts to undermine their political and social advancement.

He criticised the Congress for allegedly trying to appropriate the title "Jannayak," associated with Karpoori Thakur, by projecting Rahul Gandhi under the same banner during a recent political Yatra. Modi asserted that the NDA would not allow Thakur’s legacy to be diluted or the 'Jungle Raj' to return under Opposition rule in Bihar.