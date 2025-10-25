‘Nayi raftar’: Endorsement echo in Modi’s praise for Nitish leadership

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday signalled what many see as a de facto endorsement of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the NDA’s chief ministerial face, asserting that the ruling alliance, under Nitish’s leadership, is poised to achieve a record-breaking victory in the upcoming assembly elections.
Speaking to packed crowds during back-to-back rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai, Modi highlighted the NDA’s development agenda and governance record, and asserted: “I can now say with full confidence that under Nitish’s leadership, NDA will break its own record in Bihar and secure the biggest mandate ever.”
The timing of Modi’s remarks added weight, coming just a day after the Opposition INDIA bloc announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate. Some days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had only increased the suspense by saying the legislature party leaders would decide the alliance’s CM candidate after the polls.
Modi was unequivocal in his praise. “Nayi raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar,” he said, emphasising that Bihar’s growth would accelerate under NDA governance. Modi credited Nitish Kumar with ending what he repeatedly called the “jungle raj” of the RJD years, saying, “For 20 years, Nitish Kumar struggled to take Bihar out of ‘jungle raj’ as Opposition RJD-Congress created obstacles.”
He projected Bihar as a state poised for investment and innovation, adding, “Bihar is now an attractive destination for investments where every district will see startups of local youths in the days to come.” He also drew a sharp contrast with the Opposition, asserting, “Law and order could not exist where a party like the RJD was in power.”
The PM also aimed at the Opposition alliance, dismissing the INDIA bloc as a “mahalathbandhan,” or coalition that fights among itself. He criticised the bloc’s leaders as “corrupt and currently out on bail”. while alleging that their arrogance had led them to ignore smaller allies like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Mukesh Sahani’s VIP, despite promising a deputy CM post.
He recalled the Congress’s past treatment of its own leaders, citing former party president Sitaram Kesri, saying, “It’s no secret how a family in the Congress misbehaved with him. This is the true face of those who claim to fight for social justice,” while calling the party “anti-Dalit”.
Before addressing the crowds, Modi visited the ancestral house of socialist icon and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur in Karpoorigram to pay tribute and interact with his family. The visit carried symbolic weight, following the posthumous awarding of the Bharat Ratna to Thakur, a move widely read as part of the NDA’s effort to consolidate support among the state’s Extremely Backward Classes, who constitute over a third of Bihar’s population. “Now they (the Opposition) are trying to steal ‘Jannayak’ from the departed leader,” Modi said in Begusarai, referring to Thakur’s popular epithet and accusing the RJD of political opportunism.
Ending on a lighter note, he asked the crowd to “switch off their mobile phones,” before adding, “When there is so much light, is there a need for a lantern?”—a pointed reference to the RJD’s election symbol.
EC asks parties to label AI content used for campaign
In an advisory to parties, the Election Commission on Friday directed them to ensure prominent labelling of AI-generated and synthetic content shared for campaigning during the Assembly elections. The poll panel said the campaigners “will need to include disclaimers in advertisements and promotional content disseminated online”.