‘Nayi raftar’: Endorsement echo in Modi’s praise for Nitish leadership

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday signalled what many see as a de facto endorsement of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the NDA’s chief ministerial face, asserting that the ruling alliance, under Nitish’s leadership, is poised to achieve a record-breaking victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to packed crowds during back-to-back rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai, Modi highlighted the NDA’s development agenda and governance record, and asserted: “I can now say with full confidence that under Nitish’s leadership, NDA will break its own record in Bihar and secure the biggest mandate ever.”

The timing of Modi’s remarks added weight, coming just a day after the Opposition INDIA bloc announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate. Some days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had only increased the suspense by saying the legislature party leaders would decide the alliance’s CM candidate after the polls.

Modi was unequivocal in his praise. “Nayi raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar,” he said, emphasising that Bihar’s growth would accelerate under NDA governance. Modi credited Nitish Kumar with ending what he repeatedly called the “jungle raj” of the RJD years, saying, “For 20 years, Nitish Kumar struggled to take Bihar out of ‘jungle raj’ as Opposition RJD-Congress created obstacles.”

He projected Bihar as a state poised for investment and innovation, adding, “Bihar is now an attractive destination for investments where every district will see startups of local youths in the days to come.” He also drew a sharp contrast with the Opposition, asserting, “Law and order could not exist where a party like the RJD was in power.”