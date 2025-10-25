Omar Abdullah must name MLAs who cross-voted, says NC MP Ruhullah Mehdi

SRINAGAR: The National Conference's Lok Sabha MP Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to name the MLAs who voted against the party in the Rajya Sabha polls.

"I am not privy to information about who has voted for whom or who cross-voted. The chief minister stated that he knows it. It is important that what a legislator does with his vote should come out in the public domain," Mehdi told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah said that almost everyone knows the names of MLAs who "betrayed us" and voted for the BJP.

He said these MLAs should have the courage to openly state that they helped the BJP win one of the four Rajya Sabha seats in the Union Territory.

Mehdi said the chief minister should take names as the matter is not a private affair but a public one.

"Like the chief minister stated, if someone knows (the names of MLAs who cross-voted), it is not a private affair that he will not take names. If there has been a betrayal of the people's trust and mandate, and peoples' representatives have voted in favour of wrong powers, then the chief minister should name them," the MP said.

Mehdi asserted that until then "all MLAs will be under the shadow of doubt".

The Srinagar MP, who has been disgruntled with the National Conference (NC) for some time now, said it was "unfortunate" that the ruling party has so far done no work on the political front.