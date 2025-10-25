TMC 'helping' Rohingya infiltrators to settle in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday accused the Trinamool Congress of "helping" Rohingya infiltrators to settle in the state by providing them fake documents.

Speaking at the 'Bijoy Sankalp' rally at Gangarampur in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Adhikari said that if the TMC government is not dislodged in the next assembly elections, then the day is not far when the demography of the state will change.

He claimed that the BJP was not against Indian Muslims, but "We are against Rohingya infiltrators who will be detected, their names deleted, and finally deported once the BJP comes to power."

About the oft-repeated claims by TMC, Congress and Left parties that BJP is anti-Muslim, Adhikari said, "I had never said we don't need Muslim votes. Instead, I had wondered why we are not getting their (Muslim) votes. I think they are being used by TMC for the votebank politics."

"Didn't they get the benefits of Modiji's (PM Narendra Modi) social welfare projects? BJP under Modiji's leadership is committed to uplifting every section, every community, including Muslims. BJP is not against Indian Muslims," he clarified.