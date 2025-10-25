Two law clerk posts in SC to be open for Bhutan law graduates every year: CJI Gavai

NEW DELHI: During his official visit to Bhutan, Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai in furtherance of the enduring ties between India and Bhutan, announced that two positions of Law Clerks in SC shall be offered annually to law graduates from Bhutan.

The move is a part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen academic engagement and professional collaboration between the judiciaries of the two nations.

This significant announcement by the CJI seemed to be a great boost towards the deepening judicial cooperation between India and Bhutan.

The CJI held meetings with His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on October 25, 2025, and with Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay on October 24, 2025.