Two law clerk posts in SC to be open for Bhutan law graduates every year: CJI Gavai
NEW DELHI: During his official visit to Bhutan, Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai in furtherance of the enduring ties between India and Bhutan, announced that two positions of Law Clerks in SC shall be offered annually to law graduates from Bhutan.
The move is a part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen academic engagement and professional collaboration between the judiciaries of the two nations.
This significant announcement by the CJI seemed to be a great boost towards the deepening judicial cooperation between India and Bhutan.
The CJI held meetings with His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on October 25, 2025, and with Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay on October 24, 2025.
The Chief Justice Gavai discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries and reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening India–Bhutan relations.
He further expressed Indian judiciary’s readiness to support the Bhutanese judiciary in the areas of technology integration, capacity building, and knowledge exchange.
Chief Justice Gavai also had an extensive interaction with the students and faculty of the JSW School of Law.
The event was graced by Her Royal Highness Princess Sonam Dechen Wangchuck and Chief Justice of Bhutan, Justice Norbu Tshering.
Addressing the students, the Chief Justice Gavai emphasised the values of compassion, wisdom, and ethical responsibility within legal education.