'Where is the voice?': TMC slams BJP's 'silence' over Maharashtra doctor's suicide

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday targeted the BJP over the death by suicide of a woman doctor in Maharashtra after alleged rape and harassment by a senior police officer.

Referring to the BJP's amplification of sexual assault incidents in West Bengal, TMC national spokesperson Shashi Panja alleged that the saffron party has become "emotionally bankrupt."

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, she said, "We knew that the BJP has so far been politically bankrupt. But has the party now become emotionally bankrupt, too? It did not mince a word on the tragic incident in Satara."

"Where is the voice of the media now? Why are national channels quiet? Had this incident happened in West Bengal, all hell would have broken loose with members of the women's commission and human rights commission visiting the state," the TMC leader said.