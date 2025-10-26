Institutionalised murder: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Maharashtra woman doctor suicide

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed as "institutionalised murder" the alleged suicide of a woman government doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district, and said her death exposes the "inhuman and insensitive " nature of the BJP-led government.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found dead a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.

In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while software engineer Prashant Bankar mentally harassed her.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the suicide of the doctor in Satara after facing rape and harassment is a tragedy that shakes the conscience of any civilised society.

A promising doctor, who aspired to alleviate the suffering of others, fell victim to the torture of criminals within the corrupt system, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.