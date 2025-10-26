Institutionalised murder: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Maharashtra woman doctor suicide

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed as "institutionalised murder" the alleged suicide of a woman government doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district, and said her death exposes the "inhuman and insensitive " nature of the BJP-led government.
The doctor, hailing from Beed district in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found dead a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.
In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while software engineer Prashant Bankar mentally harassed her.
In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the suicide of the doctor in Satara after facing rape and harassment is a tragedy that shakes the conscience of any civilised society.
A promising doctor, who aspired to alleviate the suffering of others, fell victim to the torture of criminals within the corrupt system, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
"Those who were entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the public from criminals committed the most heinous crime against this innocent woman: rape and exploitation.
According to reports, some influential people associated with the BJP even tried to pressure her into corruption," Gandhi said.
"This is the most despicable example of a power-protected criminal ideology. This is not suicide -it is institutionalised murder," the former Congress president said.
When power shields criminals, who can expect justice, he said. The doctor's death exposes the "inhuman and insensitive" nature of this BJP government, he said.
"We stand firmly with the victim's family in this fight for justice. For every daughter of India -?no more fear, we need justice," Gandhi said.
Police have arrested sub-inspector Gopal Badane in connection with the alleged suicide of the doctor, officials said.
Badane surrendered at the Phaltan Rural Police Station in Satara on Saturday evening following which he was arrested, district Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi said.