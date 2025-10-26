Maharashtra woman doctor’s suicide: Main accused sub-inspector arrested

MUMBAI: Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane, the main accused in the rape and harassment case linked to the suspected suicide of a lady doctor in Maharashtra, surrendered on his own at Phaltan rural police station on Saturday late at night.

The suspended PSI is the main accused in this case. He was on a run for the last 36 hours. His last location was traced at Pandharpur in Solapur district. He will be produced in the court today.

The Satara Police had on Saturday, early morning, arrested a techie, Prashant Bankar, the second accused. The Phaltan court granted the police custody of the accused till October 28.

Gopal Badane was on night duty at Phaltan police station when the rape and suicide of the doctor surfaced. Following a public outrage, Badane ran away and was absconding for the last 36 hours. It was alleged that the police were helping Badane to be in safe locations.

Following the incident and public outrage, Satara district police had formed two teams, one of which arrested Prashant Bankar from a friend’s farmhouse in Satara on Saturday morning.