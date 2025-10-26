Two months after rains ravaged Rudraprayag district, bodies of seven missing persons recovered

RUDRAPRAYAG: The bodies of seven of the nine people who went missing after heavy rains in the Chenagad area here two months ago have been recovered, district administration officials said.

While two bodies were recovered from the debris on Friday, five more were found during a search operation on Saturday, according to the district administration.

One of the deceased has been identified as Kuldeep Singh Negi (25), a forest worker from Uchhola village in the Guptkashi area.

Efforts are being made to identify the remaining bodies, the officials said.

Search is underway for the remaining two missing persons, they said.

Heavy rain, landslides and cloudbursts pounded Chenagad on August 28 and 29, causing loss of life and property and leaving nine people, including four Nepali labourers, missing.

Despite the difficult terrain, the district administration, police, State Disaster Response Force and other agencies have been searching for the missing.